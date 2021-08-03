Murder suspect surrenders to Mississippi police 12 days after man was gunned down at apartment complex

Published 5:40 am Tuesday, August 3, 2021

By Daily Leader Staff

A suspect in the July 21 shooting death at a Mississippi apartment complex has surrendered to police.

At approximately 2 p.m. Monday, Armone Melike Sims surrendered to officers in connection with the death of Darreyun James Pendleton at the Cloverdale Apartment Complex, according to Brookhaven Police Chief Chief Kenneth Collins.

At approximately 5:38 a.m. July 21, officers were dispatched to the complex in response to multiple 911 calls saying a person had been shot. Officers found a black male, later identified as Pendleton, suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died from his wounds at University of Mississippi Medical Center.

A murder warrant was issued for Sims on July 29.

“I’d like to thank law enforcement, members of the community and his family for their assistance,” Collins said.

