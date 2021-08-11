Two bank robberies in two months: Officers of one small Mississippi city respond to crime spree

A second bank robbery in as many months occurred in Picayune on Tuesday.

Picayune Police Department Assistant Chief James Bolton said officers were alerted to this most recent robbery Tuesday morning at 11:20 from tellers working at Regions Bank, located at 407 Highway 11 South.

Officers and investigators arrived and were informed that a black female entered the bank that morning before passing a note to a teller that stated the suspect was demanding money.

After being presented with the note, the teller gave an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect, who then fled on foot, Bolton said.

Bolton said that the case is ongoing and additional details are still being gathered.

This is the second bank robbery in Picayune in as many months.

Back in July, a suspect described as a black woman entered the north branch of FNB Picayune before presenting a note that also demanded money from a teller.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled in a black Jeep Liberty that appeared to have been painted black, but still showed traces of red underneath the rear spare tire mounts.

Bolton said investigators are determining if the two incidents are related, but can’t say with any certainty at this time since the investigation is just beginning.

Investigators are in the process of gathering all video footage from the area of Regions Bank and have notified the FBI, who is expected to assist with both cases.