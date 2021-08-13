Police: Mississippi high school student found with gun on campus

A Mississippi high school student was found with a 9mm handgun in his possession while on campus Thursday.

WJTV News in Jackson reports that officials from the Vicksburg Police Department report that a Vicksburg High School student was found with the weapon after the student went to reach for his backpack during an argument with another student.

The name of the juvenile found with the gun has not been released and the student has been taken to the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center.