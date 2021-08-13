Police: Mississippi high school student found with gun on campus

Published 6:46 am Friday, August 13, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi high school student was found with a 9mm handgun in his possession while on campus Thursday.

WJTV News in Jackson reports that officials from the Vicksburg Police Department report that a Vicksburg High School student was found with the weapon after the student went to reach for his backpack during an argument with another student.

The name of the juvenile found with the gun has not been released and the student has been taken to the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center.

More News

Police: Mississippi high school student found with gun on campus

Mississippi man dies in one-vehicle wreck just hours after being released from jail

Mississippi Fed Ex driver shot, killed while sitting in his truck. Money being raised for 7 children, wife.

Reward offered for information about 2020 murders of two Mississippi teens found dead in vehicle

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required