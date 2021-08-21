Severe weather, apparent tornado strike Mississippi town, damaging structures

Published 10:28 pm Saturday, August 21, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

An apparent tornado touched down Saturday afternoon, damaging structures and trees along a path in Iuka, Mississippi.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported Mississippi Highway 25 had to be shut down for a period of time due to downed trees and powerlines.

Images posted online by residents showed downed trees, downed powerlines and damage to structures.

Building debris was shown strewn across the ground and at least two people posted videos showing the funnel clouds in Tishomingo County.

More News

Vietnamese community is among Mississippi’s most vaccinated

Mississippi Police: Suspect arrested after 39-year-old mother dies after being shot waiting at Jackson traffic light

Mississippi police make arrest after fatal shooting at apartment complex Saturday

Murders of Mississippi couple found dead in freezer 17 years ago still fascinates. Story behind killers featured in television series.

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article