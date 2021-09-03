Silver Alert issued for Mississippi man last seen Thursday morning

Published 6:45 am Friday, September 3, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Mitchell Roby Baugh of Carollton.

He is described as a white male, five feet eleven inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen Thursday, September 2, 2021, at about 7:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of County Road 144 in Carrollton County, walking in an unknown direction.


He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and khaki pants.

Family members say Mitchell Roby Baugh suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Mitchell Roby Baugh, contact Carroll County Sheriff Department at (662) 237-9319.

More News

Dolly Parton coming to Mississippi university to accept prestigious philanthropy award

Mississippi man and his wife arrested for grand larceny, accused of stealing from wife’s mother

Mississippi school district adopts plan to require vaccination of employees; includes monetary incentives for shots

Reward offered for Mississippi man wanted for murder, three counts of attempted murder

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article