Mississippi woman indicted for murder, charged with shooting man in chest leaving him to die in parking lot

A Mississippi woman accused of shooting and killing a man in a car and leaving him to die in a parking lot has been indicted by a grand jury.

The indictment handed down by a Warren County grand jury charges Talisha Butler, also known as Talisha Butler Sylvester, 36, 1790 Fisher Ferry Road, Vicksburg, with murder for the July 15, 2020, shooting death of Christopher Johnson, 37.

The shooting occurred in a parking lot in the 2100 block of Clay Street, behind Boston Fish Supreme.

On the day of the murder, shortly after 5:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the scene for a report of a man shot in the chest.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found Johnson in the parking lot, on the ground next to a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While crime scene investigators and detectives worked to document the scene, members of Johnson’s family rushed to the area. At one point, a person identified as Johnson’s brother broke through the police tape surrounding the scene and had to be restrained by police officers. Later, Johnson’s mother arrived and was seen meeting with Vicksburg Police Chief Milton Moore.

Butler later turned herself into police. Her bond was initially set at $500,000 and then reduced to $50,000 after a bond hearing in County Court and she was later released after posting the bond.