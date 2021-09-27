Here are the best stories from the weekend you may have missed
Published 6:43 am Monday, September 27, 2021
From a homecoming queen’s uplifting story of generosity to the heartbreaking end of a life cut way too short, the weekend was filled with stories of excitement and agony. Here is a look at some of the best stories from the weekend:
Seconds after becoming homecoming queen, she pulled off her tiara and stunned the stadium
Search for missing toddler ends as her body is found, dumped in rural Mississippi
Mississippi community college football player killed in car accident
Officials determine cause of Mississippi highway collapse that killed 2, injured 9; ready to begin repairs