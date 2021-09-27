Here are the best stories from the weekend you may have missed

Published 6:43 am Monday, September 27, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

From a homecoming queen’s uplifting story of generosity to the heartbreaking end of a life cut way too short, the weekend was filled with stories of excitement and agony. Here is a look at some of the best stories from the weekend:

 

Seconds after becoming homecoming queen, she pulled off her tiara and stunned the stadium

Search for missing toddler ends as her body is found, dumped in rural Mississippi

Mississippi community college football player killed in car accident

Jackpot winner in Mississippi loses, finds $80,000 ticket

Officials determine cause of Mississippi highway collapse that killed 2, injured 9; ready to begin repairs

Police: Man stabs two victims at the same residence — one hour apart

Manhunt underway after suspects fired gun at Mississippi officer attempting to make arrest

Search for missing toddler ends as her body is found, dumped in rural Mississippi

