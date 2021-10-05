Mississippi police call in bomb squad after person brings potential live grenade to office

A Mississippi police department is dealing with a potential live explosive at their office.

According to a post made to the Oxford, Mississippi, Police Department’s social media accounts, someone brought what they believed was an inert — or dummy — grenade to the OPD station. After OPD contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) it was determined that the grenade could possibly be live.

The Tupelo Police Department’s bomb squad is on the scene and Molly Barr Road has been blocked off to traffic from the Price Street intersection to the south entrance of the Oxford Activity Center.