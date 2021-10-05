Mississippi police call in bomb squad after person brings potential live grenade to office

Published 2:15 pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021

By Oxford Eagle Staff

A Mississippi police department is dealing with a potential live explosive at their office.

According to a post made to the Oxford, Mississippi, Police Department’s social media accounts, someone brought what they believed was an inert — or dummy — grenade to the OPD station. After OPD contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) it was determined that the grenade could possibly be live.

The Tupelo Police Department’s bomb squad is on the scene and Molly Barr Road has been blocked off to traffic from the Price Street intersection to the south entrance of the Oxford Activity Center.

More News

Mississippi woman accused of faking grant applications to steal COVID-19 relief money

First-grader shot at Mississippi school to be in wheelchair for weeks, mother says; police say shooting was accidental

Death toll from Mississippi’s recent coronavirus peak still climbing as new cases numbers drop

Mississippi man fleeing ranger on Natchez Trace Parkway dies after fiery head-on collision

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article