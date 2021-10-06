Two women killed in multi-car pile up on Mississippi highway

Published 1:57 pm Wednesday, October 6, 2021

By Oxford Eagle Staff

Two Mississippi women were killed in a multiple-car wreck on Highway 7 on Tuesday.

At approximately 7:33 a.m. Tuesday, officers with the Oxford Police Department responded to Highway 7 South in the area of Coleman Funeral Home and Dollar General for a two-car accident with reported injuries.

Once officers arrived, they discovered that two individuals had died as a result of the crash. Sandra Cooks, 66, of Water Valley, Mississippi, and Patricia Gullette, 36, of Water Valley, Mississippi, were pronounced deceased on scene.

Another driver was transported from the scene with injuries.

“Our thoughts go out to all of the families involved and affected by this tragic situation,” said the OPD’s statement.

