Three Mississippians dead after Thanksgiving Day crash

Published 10:51 am Friday, November 26, 2021

By Oxford Eagle Staff

On Thanksgiving Day at approximately 6:37 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on US 278 in Lafayette County.

An eastbound 2013 Volkswagen driven by Halie K. Tanner, 23, of Thaxton, Mississippi, collided with a 2013 Nissan Versa traveling west in the eastbound lane of US 278. The Nissan Versa was driven by Jacquette M. Davis, 52, of West Point, MS.

As a result of this crash, Halie K. Tanner, Jacquette M. Davis, and Komoto S. Davis, 48, of West Point, MS (passenger in the Nissan Versa) received fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

