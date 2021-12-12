State to receive half a million dollars to fight online crime against kids

Mississippi is set to receive $500,000 to help the state fight internet crimes against children.

The U. S. Department of Justice awarded the money to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Mississippi’s sole Democratic congressman, Bennie Thompson, announced this week.

It’s part of a program dedicated to responding to online enticement of children by sexual predators, child exploitation and child obscenity and pornography cases, according to WLBT-TV. The funds will provide computer forensic specialists, prosecutors, law enforcement investigators and support personnel with tools and training.