A Mississippi man trying to cross a busy highway Saturday was struck and killed by a passing car.

James Cockrell, 50, was killed Saturday when a car struck him as he attempted to cross U.S. 61 North near the Interstate 20 exit in Vicksburg.

The incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey said Cockrell was pronounced dead at the scene.