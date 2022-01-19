Mississippi police charge one suspect with murder, looking for another suspect in Tuesday night triple shooting

Authorities have charged one suspect with murder and are looking for another after a triple shooting Tuesday night in Marion County left one dead and two injured.

Officials from Marion County reported the incident on social media:

On January 18, 2022, at 11:38 p.m., Deputies were dispatched to a reported shooting at 171 Highway 587, Foxworth, Mississippi. Deputies arrived to find multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Witnesses advised that (2) suspects fled the scene on foot.

Deputies arrived to find Hannah Gomez (21) of Foxworth, injured during the shooting. She was transported to a local hospital, then Airlifted to a trauma center in critical condition for treatment. Divontay Lashad Davis was treated and released from a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An unresponsive female, identified to be Jada Jefferson (20) of Foxworth, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased.

A responding Investigator made contact with Kyndall Carter (19) of Bogalusa, Louisiana, nearby on foot. Carter matched the description of one of the suspects, and witnesses advised that Carter was involved in the shooting. Carter was placed into custody, transported to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to be interviewed.

Carter was later charged with Murder and 2 counts of Aggravated Assault.

Assisting the Marion County Sheriff’s Office was the Hattiesburg Police Department Crime Scene Unit, Columbia Police Department, Marion County Coroner Jesse Graham, the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, AAA Ambulance Service, and the Foxworth Fire Department.

Investigators are actively searching for person of interest Jerliyah Keishali Pinestraw of Bogalusa, Louisiana.

The Investigation is ongoing and if you have any information regarding this incident or know the whereabouts of Pinestraw, contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 736-5051.