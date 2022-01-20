Thousands more new coronavirus cases, state reports, as hospitalizations rise to near record levels

Published 5:45 pm Thursday, January 20, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

New COVID-19 coronavirus cases continued to be recorded by the thousands yesterday, Mississippi health department officials reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 8,329 new coronavirus cases were found in the 24-hour period that ended at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Since January 1, 130,136 cases have been officially logged, though the number is likely much higher due to at-home tests typically not being reported to the state health department.

To put the rapid spread in perspective,  statistically, 1 in every 23 Mississippians has tested positive for the virus since the start of January.

The additional cases reported Thursday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 673,873.

Although health experts say the new omicron variant tends to require less hospital care than previous variants, the massive number of new cases in this wave is still causing hospitalizations to grow rapidly.

Through Wednesday, 1,495 patients were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19, the state health department reported. At the peak during last summer’s delta variant wave hospitalizations hit a high mark of 1,667 on August 19, 2021.

MSDH reported 17 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 10,707.

Through Thursday, 49 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 63 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped slightly Thursday to 6,935.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 6,721 with Thursday’s update. It was another new all-time high.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 5886 125 89 18
Alcorn 8129 122 131 20
Amite 2704 59 57 9
Attala 4085 91 190 36
Benton 1945 42 47 10
Bolivar 7951 157 240 33
Calhoun 3901 52 44 7
Carroll 2263 42 52 11
Chickasaw 4592 79 61 15
Choctaw 1694 27 13 0
Claiborne 1908 42 46 9
Clarke 3606 96 132 32
Clay 4418 80 41 5
Coahoma 5618 116 138 14
Copiah 6031 96 109 15
Covington 6235 98 157 39
De Soto 43429 473 131 27
Forrest 18100 268 317 61
Franklin 1637 34 46 5
George 6140 80 75 9
Greene 2641 50 69 6
Grenada 4788 113 156 32
Hancock 9955 141 140 22
Harrison 43863 577 601 81
Hinds 46821 679 859 140
Holmes 3839 94 117 20
Humphreys 1748 39 35 9
Issaquena 221 7 0 0
Itawamba 6121 115 136 24
Jackson 31821 398 323 41
Jasper 4133 66 46 2
Jefferson 1299 35 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2502 43 14 1
Jones 17767 251 282 45
Kemper 1859 42 50 10
Lafayette 12413 155 202 57
Lamar 14453 142 63 12
Lauderdale 15980 326 499 108
Lawrence 2972 45 27 2
Leake 5290 92 102 17
Lee 22969 255 224 43
Leflore 6716 145 260 56
Lincoln 6831 141 210 41
Lowndes 14670 203 306 69
Madison 20688 290 416 72
Marion 5808 122 170 24
Marshall 8477 150 69 17
Monroe 9224 187 192 55
Montgomery 2608 61 74 11
Neshoba 8734 211 232 61
Newton 4869 86 89 15
Noxubee 2377 46 42 6
Oktibbeha 9102 141 272 40
Panola 9068 141 103 15
Pearl River 12397 248 234 42
Perry 2588 57 31 9
Pike 7746 160 178 44
Pontotoc 8659 118 88 13
Prentiss 6774 89 101 15
Quitman 1394 28 0 0
Rankin 30545 422 502 69
Scott 5864 101 119 19
Sharkey 782 21 45 8
Simpson 5924 122 169 20
Smith 3415 57 77 8
Stone 4513 67 99 14
Sunflower 5285 111 129 21
Tallahatchie 2798 53 50 7
Tate 6143 125 80 19
Tippah 6064 89 121 14
Tishomingo 4990 99 103 28
Tunica 2265 41 20 3
Union 8095 104 133 23
Walthall 2924 70 69 14
Warren 8928 184 175 38
Washington 9056 171 213 41
Wayne 4958 73 82 13
Webster 2640 51 66 14
Wilkinson 1671 41 25 6
Winston 4220 95 135 39
Yalobusha 3391 48 83 22
Yazoo 6945 94 152 20
Total 673,873 10,707 11,816 2,119

 

