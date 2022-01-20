Thousands more new coronavirus cases, state reports, as hospitalizations rise to near record levels

New COVID-19 coronavirus cases continued to be recorded by the thousands yesterday, Mississippi health department officials reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 8,329 new coronavirus cases were found in the 24-hour period that ended at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Since January 1, 130,136 cases have been officially logged, though the number is likely much higher due to at-home tests typically not being reported to the state health department.

To put the rapid spread in perspective, statistically, 1 in every 23 Mississippians has tested positive for the virus since the start of January.

The additional cases reported Thursday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 673,873.

Although health experts say the new omicron variant tends to require less hospital care than previous variants, the massive number of new cases in this wave is still causing hospitalizations to grow rapidly.

Through Wednesday, 1,495 patients were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19, the state health department reported. At the peak during last summer’s delta variant wave hospitalizations hit a high mark of 1,667 on August 19, 2021.

MSDH reported 17 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 10,707.

Through Thursday, 49 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 63 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped slightly Thursday to 6,935.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 6,721 with Thursday’s update. It was another new all-time high.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.