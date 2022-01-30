Mississippi hunter takes down 905-pound gator in South Florida

At 905 pounds, the monster gator Mississippi hunter Doug Borries recently bagged in South Florida is the largest of its kind ever taken by a non-Florida resident.

WXXV25 News in Gulfport recently reported about the Vancleave hunter and his most recent hunting achievement.

Borries was in South Florida and was invited to hunt down the massive reptile that weighed in at 905 pounds and was 13 feet, 4 inches long.

The alligator is estimated to be about 80 years old.

Before he bagged the monster alligator Borries already had nine world records and 36 state records for hunting and fishing.

He even has his television program called Dynamic Outdoors TV.

