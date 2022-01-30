Mississippi man sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to killing sister in front of their mother, two children

A Mississippi man has been ordered to serve 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting his sister in front of their mother and his sister’s two young children.

According to the Laurel Leader-Call, James Phillip Touchstone, 41, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the September 2020 shooting death of his sister Mandy Touchstone while the two were arguing at her home in the Powers Community in Jones County.

During the argument, James Touchstone reportedly pulled out a gun and killed his sister in front of their mother and Mandy Touchstone’s two children. James Touchstone then reportedly kept his mother from calling for help for eight hours as he tried to stage the scene to look like Mandy Touchstone had tried to attack him.

He was originally charged with murder and kidnapping. The kidnapping charge was dropped as part of the plea agreement.

James Touchstone will serve the 25-year sentence day-for-day in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.