Mississippi man charged in weekend murder of woman found dead in apartment

Published 5:24 am Monday, February 7, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A 37-year-old Mississippi man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead inside a Biloxi apartment.

Pitipong Daengbunga has been first-degree murder in the death of Jamie Boggs, 42, of Pennsylvania.

Biloxi police officers went to do a welfare check on Saturday at an apartment on Rodenburg Avenue and discovered Boggs inside the apartment dead. Officers report seeing signs of a struggle.

Officials from the Harrison County Coroner’s Office identified the victim and said she had died from multiple stab wounds.

An investigation soon identified Daengbunga as a suspect, who was taken into custody.

He was taken to the Harrison County Jail on a $1 million bond.

 

More News

‘They swam with the dinosaurs.’ This corner of Mississippi may not be Jurassic Park, but prehistoric fish make it unique.

Police asking for public’s help locating missing Mississippi teen

Upgrades to ‘high-hazard’ Mississippi dam could cost $15M

Mississippi mother of four killed when her vehicle filled with 11 other passengers involved in 2-vehicle crash

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article