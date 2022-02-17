Mississippi health department: 2 more pediatric COVID deaths

Published 3:55 pm Thursday, February 17, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Health Department reported Thursday that two more children have died from COVID-19.

The department said both of the people who died were between 11 and 17 years old. Both were eligible for vaccination against COVID-19, but neither had been vaccinated.

Mississippi has had at least 13 pediatric deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic started about two years ago. During that time, the state has reported more than 784,000 cases of the virus and nearly 11,800 deaths.

