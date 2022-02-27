Two more suspects charged with murdering Mississippi 6-year-old

Two more people have been charged in a drive-by shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy while he was playing with friends at a city park in McComb.

Eric Spurlock, 20, and a 17-year-old were arrested last week and charged with capital murder and assault, outlets reported.

Four others — Bryan Cameron, 18; Yajari Jackson, 19; Bryceon Thompson, 18; and another 17-year-old — were already facing charges of capital murder and four counts of aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to human life.

According to his family members, Oterious Marks had been playing with his brothers and friends as his mother watched from a nearby picnic table on Feb. 20 when he was shot. Pike County Coroner Wally Jones said the child was struck in the abdomen by a high-caliber bullet and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police Chief Garland Ward said that the other people who were shot are 23, 18 and 17. Two of the four were in critical condition, and one of them was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. The others had minor injuries and were released from the local hospital, Ward said.

All defendants remained in custody. It was not immediately clear whether any of them had lawyers who could comment on the charges.