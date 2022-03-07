Kiss and tell? Open-mouth smooch nets woman 2-year prison sentence

Published 6:03 am Monday, March 7, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Tennessee woman decided to kiss and tell when she pleaded guilty to passing contraband to a federal inmate via an open-mouth kiss during a visit in 2017.

Lisa Montpelier, 48, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was sentenced to two years in prison and two years of supervised release for passing contraband to a federal inmate at United States Penitentiary in Allenwood, Union County.

Lisa Montpelier pleaded guilty to passing a balloon filled with 21 strips of suboxone to an inmate via an open-mouth kiss.

Officials recovered the drugs from the inmate after the transaction was viewed on the prison’s closed-circuit video surveillance system.

 

