Coronavirus cases in Mississippi continue to fall, state reports

Mississippi’s new COVID-19 coronavirus cases averages fell again Friday across the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 112 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Wednesday and 3 p.m. Thursday.

The new cases reported on Friday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 793,390.

MSDH reported 11 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 12,330.

Through Monday, 51 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 65 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases fell Friday to 119. It was the lowest weekly average number of cases since June 2021.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 156 with Friday’s update.