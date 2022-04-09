Two woman arrested for abuse of corpse. Body of man found wrapped in air mattress, duct tape, buried along Mississippi road

Two women have been arrested and charged with the abuse of a corpse after police found a dead body wrapped in an air mattress and duct tape buried along a Mississippi roadway.

Jackson Police say that Angela Denis Lee, 45, and Angela Smith, 21, will face charges, including violation of a vulnerable person, hindering prosecution and desecration of a corpse.

Officials say police received a tip on Monday that a man — identified as Steve Perry, 51 — had been buried in a shallow grave along Magnolia Road near the Clinton-Jackson city limits.

Police found Perry’s dead body wrapped in an air mattress with duct tape. Investigators say they identified several bruises from an extension cord and blunt force trauma on Perry’s body.

Police say Lee and Smith were Perry’s caretakers.

Police later found an SUV at a Jackson metal processing site that they believe was used to transport the body to Magnolia Street.

Officials said additional charges could be filed in the case.