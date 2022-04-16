Texas woman, 3-month-old killed in wreck on stretch of Mississippi interstate

Published 8:12 am Saturday, April 16, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Officials have identified the woman and a 3-month old child who died in a wreck on the Mississippi interstate Thursday,

Denisee Romero, 22, who was a passenger in the vehicle, and 3-month-old Giancarlo Bermudez, who was in the backseat, were killed in the crash that happened on Interstate 10 in Hancock County.

The 2021 Dodge Ram which went off the road and struck a tree in the median at approximately 4:30 a.m. was carrying four people, all from Mission, Texas.

The 23-year-old man who was driving and a 2-year-old who was also in the backseat survived the crash and were take to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

 

