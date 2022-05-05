Five lucky Mississippi Lottery players win choice of prizes — from pile of cash to exclusive trips

Five lucky Mississippi Lottery players will have the option to select from a list of five prizes ranging from cash to a trip to Los Angeles and a taping of the Wheel of Fortune game show.

Five players were randomly selected as winners from the May 3 Wheel of Fortune Winner’s Choice™️ drawing.

The Winner’s Choice drawings are smaller, monthly drawings leading up to the final, game-ending 2nd Chance promotional drawing for $100,000.

The Mississippi Lottery notified the winners from Ocean Springs, Laurel, Gautier, Vicksburg and Columbus via certified letters on May 4. Watch your mail: it could be you. Winners have 10 calendar days from the receipt of the letter to mail the required information back to Lottery headquarters. The Lottery is required to verify all winners before the next steps of awarding a prize can be completed.

The Winner’s Choice Prizes are: