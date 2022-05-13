Deputies looking for Mississippi inmate who escaped work detail

Published 5:22 am Friday, May 13, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi law enforcement officers are looking for an inmate who has escaped.

On Thursday, May 12, 2022, at approximately 2:42 pm an inmate of the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office walked off from a work detail located at the Paul Battle Arena in Tunica, Mississippi.

The inmate, identified as Richard Patrick, was being held by TCSO on a $5,000 bond for the charge of Taking of a Motor Vehicle.

Patrick is described as a 52-year-old white, male. He is approximately 5’10 and weighs 152 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Richard Patrick please contact law enforcement officers at (662)-363-1411 or you may call Crime Stoppers at (662)-910-0400.

