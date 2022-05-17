Mondays are looking up for $50,000 Mississippi Lottery player who purchased ticket from rural store

Published 4:44 pm Tuesday, May 17, 2022

By Mississippi Today

Mondays are looking up for one Mississippi Lottery player who purchased a Powerball ticket worth $50,000.

Lottery officials say the lucky player purchased a ticket from Pop’s at 527 Highway 9 West in Calhoun County for the Monday, May 16 drawing.

The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s drawing were: 07-15-22-36-64 with a Powerball of 13 and a Power Play of 2.

The lucky winner matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $112 million, while the jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $142,000. Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot has grown to $101 million.

