Mississippi teen severely injured after tree falls on family’s home

A 14-year-old Mississippi boy has had to undergo multiple surgeries after a tree fell on his family’s house and trapped the boy under the fallen trunk and limbs.

WDAM News in Hattiesburg reports that Christian Harvey, 14, suffered multiple injuries, including a ruptured bladder, crushed pelvis, head trauma and other injuries.

At approximately 5 a.m. on July 12, a large tree fell on the mobile home of Kenneth Harvey and his family in Soso.

When Kenneth and his wife went to check on their three children, they found two of their sons under debris from the fallen tree.

Their 17-year-old son Wyatt escaped with minor injuries, but their son Christian was found unresponsive and pinned under the fallen tree.

Emergency crews used chainsaws and the Jaws of Life to raise the tree enough to pull the boy out.

Christian was transported to a local hospital and then transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center where he has undergone two surgeries.

A local 911 dispatcher has set up a GoFundMe account to help the family with medical expenses and the loss of their home.