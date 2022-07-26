Two-vehicle wreck involving log truck claims three lives

A two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Copiah County resulted in the deaths of three people, all from Lincoln County.

At approximately 3:13 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Hwy. 28 at Mercy Seat Road in Copiah County.

A log truck driven by Robert A. Hunter, of Brookhaven, was traveling east on Hwy. 28 when it collided with a 2018 Lexus ES350 driven by Akera S. Reese, of Bogue Chitto. The Lexus had been traveling north on Mercy Seat Road.

Hunter, 75, Reese, 34, and Lexus passenger Tiffany C. Coleman, 42, of Brookhaven, received fatal injuries from the crash. All three were pronounced dead on the scene, according to Trooper Kervin. K. Stewart.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.