Two Mississippi teens killed in early morning crash

Friends and family gathered outside Germantown High School in Madison County Tuesday night to remember the lives of two teens killed in early Monday morning crash.

The large gathering held a candlelight vigil in front of the school building that one of the students attended.

Armond Littleton, 15, and Tyrese Hoskin, 17, were killed in the wreck on Gus Green Road in Madison County. The wreck occurred at approximately 4 a.m.

Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office report that the teens reportedly lost control of the sport utility vehicle they were in. The SUV then reportedly flipped and crashed into a tree.

Madison County Schools released a statement Tuesday about the crash.

“It is with great sadness that the Madison County Schools family mourns the tragic loss of two students. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of Tyrese Hoskins and Armond Littleton and the communities of Germantown High School and Madison Central High School. The counseling staff at both schools, and throughout the district, are on-hand to support students during this difficult time.”

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.