Floodwaters wash out chunk of Mississippi highway. Officials warn of flooding dangers. Published 8:07 am Thursday, August 25, 2022

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that floodwaters have washed out portions of Highway 489 in Newton County.

MHP posted pictures on Twitter of a chunk of the road that was swept away by floodwaters. The highway is completely washed away.

The portion of Highway 489 between Decatur-Conehatta Road and Morrow Road will be closed until further notice.

Officials with the National Weather Service in Jackson commented about the incident on Twitter.

“Ever wonder why we talk about not driving through flooded roads? This is just one reason why. The road may have been washed away. If you cannot see the road under all of the water, turn around don’t drown!” the post said.

MHP officials ask drivers to seek an alternate route until further notice.

