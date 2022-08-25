One person killed, another injured in Monday night crash Published 8:30 am Thursday, August 25, 2022

One person was killed and another person was injured after a vehicle accident Monday night.

WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that the accident occurred at approximately 8 p.m. Monday night in Wayne County.

Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office report that a teenager was driving on Beat Four Shubuta Roa when the teen struck another vehicle, which was occupied by a couple who has been fishing.

The teenage driver had no reported injuries. The woman who was in the vehicle that was struck was killed, the man in the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.