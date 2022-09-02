Police assist U.S. Marshals with kidnapping arrest at Mississippi apartment complex

Published 4:01 pm Friday, September 2, 2022

By Oxford Eagle Staff

An OPD officer walks through the Molly Barr Ridge apartment complex during a search conducted on Thursday. (Jake Davis)

Oxford police aided the U.S. Marshals Service in executing an arrest warrant at the Molly Barr Ridge apartment complex Thursday evening, arresting one individual connection with kidnapping before conducting a search of their apartment.

Marshals arrested Tamarius Webster of  Carroll County and charged him with two counts of felony kidnapping and disturbance of a family.

Authorities also recovered a weapon from the apartment that was allegedly used in the kidnapping.

“Once we determined his location at the apartments off of Molly Barr we executed a search warrant to look for that weapon and there was a weapon recovered,” said senior inspector Shane Theobald.

The search began just before 5 p.m. at the Molly Barr Ridge apartments off Molly Barr Road.

The arrest was carried out without any injuries, but OPD chief Jeff McCutchen was not able to share any additional details as the investigation was under the jurisdiction of the Marshals Service.

“We’re just assisting with a federal agency,” McCutchen said. “They had an arrest warrant and we were just providing some extra bodies.”

More charges are expected to be levied against Webster, who was booked into Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facilities late Thursday night.

