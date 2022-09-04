$50,000 reward offered in search for Memphis mom abducted while jogging. Published 8:45 am Sunday, September 4, 2022

Authorities in Tennessee are searching for a woman who police said was abducted and forced into a vehicle early Friday while she was jogging near the University of Memphis campus.

Eliza Fletcher, 34, was last seen about 4:20 a.m. Friday, Memphis police said. She was jogging when a man approached her and forced her into an SUV after a brief struggle, university police said. She was reported missing when she did not return home from her regular morning run, authorities said.

Fletcher’s cellphone and water bottle were discovered in front of a house owned by the university, police said.

Family members are offering a $50,000 reward for information about Fletcher’s whereabouts.

Police reportedly found the SUV wanted in connection with her disappearance and have one man detained. It is unclear if that person is facing any charges at this time.

Memphis police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continue searching for Fletcher.