Inmate jailed on public drink charge dies in Mississippi county jail

Published 8:30 am Monday, September 5, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The death of an inmate in a Mississippi county jail is under investigation.

Officials from the Jackson County Sheriff and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of Justin Holloman, 33,  of Moss Point, who was arrested Wednesday on a public drunk charge and was taken to the Jackson County jail.

Holloman was found unresponsive in his cell Friday at approximately 9 a.m.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Efforts to revive Holloman by the jail staff were unsuccessful and Holloman was pronounced dead at the jail.

An autopsy will be performed to help determine the cause of death.

 

More News

Mississippi banks announce merger agreement

Mississippi GOP legislator reflects on redistricting tactics that she says will likely end her time in office

New Barbie Doll honors woman who grew up in Mississippi, became country’s first Black woman self-made millionaire

Mississippi man dies in two-vehicle wreck on rural highway

Print Article