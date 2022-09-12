Mississippi convenience store clerk shot in head; robbery suspect arrested in connection with death Published 6:16 am Monday, September 12, 2022

A Mississippi man has been arrested after reportedly shooting a convenience store clerk in the head leaving him to die during a robbery Sunday.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. Tupelo police were notified of an injured person at the Chevron at 2841 Cliff Gookin (corner of Cliff Gookin and Thomas).

Officers located a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The victim was identified as the clerk. Medics transported the victim to NMMC ER in grave condition. The clerk later died at the hospital.

Tupelo police searched for four hours before taking Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, into custody.