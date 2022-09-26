Sheriff appeals to public for information after man was killed ‘ambush-style’ murder while exiting house Published 5:19 am Monday, September 26, 2022

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten is appealing to the public for information about who may have shot Myron Coleman to death in the doorway of his home at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

Patten said his office received a call informing them that someone had been shot at 576 Lower Woodville Road.

When deputies and AMR ambulance personnel arrived at the scene, they found Coleman, 29, lying in a pool of blood in the doorway of his apartment.

Patten said that Coleman received multiple wounds to his upper and lower body in an ambush-style shooting as he was exiting his residence.

Sheriff’s Office investigators were called and began to process the scene for evidence. Once evidence was collected, Coleman’s body was turned over to the Adams County Coroner James Lee.

Patten said multiple people at the scene, including Coleman’s family, said he was a peaceful man who did his best to avoid conflict.

“This senseless act of violence left all on the scene puzzled as to who would commit this violent act against him. At the time, we do not have a motive or a suspect in this ongoing investigation,” Patten said.

He is asking anyone residing in the surrounding area who may have a video camera, Ring camera, or any surveillance on their home to please contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752.

“There may be something on that video that helps us get justice for this grieving family. For those who choose to remain anonymous and may have any information regarding who committed this heinous crime, you can call Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001,” Patten said. “Remember, there is no amount of information that is too small.”