Mississippi sheriff asks for public’s help in locating stolen 1974 Corvette Published 7:01 am Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Mississippi authorities are looking for a stolen 1974 Chevrolet Corvette.

The George County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating the vehicle that was stolen from Highway 98 in the Brushy Creek community of George County.

The orange antique car was stolen sometime between Thursday, Oct. 6th and Friday, Oct. 7th.

The sheriff’s office posted pictures of a similar car for the public to use as a comparison on Facebook.

The vehicle has a Mississippi antique license plate and T-tops.

Please contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601.947.9156 with any information.