One dead in crash involving five vehicles on Mississippi interstate

Published 5:26 am Sunday, October 16, 2022

By Vicksburg Post Staff

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving five vehicles on Interstate 20 near Bovina on Friday at about 8:26 a.m.

Gary L. Bevis, 42 of Horatio, AR, was pronounced dead on the scene. The 1998 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving westbound on Interstate 20 collided with the rear of a westbound FedEx tractor-trailer driven by Angel J. Rodriguez, 59 of Ralto, CA. Neither Rodriguez nor his passenger, Alexander Carlosama of Oceanside, CA, received injuries.

The other vehicles involved in the crash were a 2021 GMC Yukon, a 2021 Mazda CX-9, and a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro. None of the occupants in the GMC Yukon nor the Mazda CX-9 received injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet Camaro was transported to Merit Health Hospital in Vicksburg with unknown injuries.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

PURRAISE THE LORD: Cat welcomed in new laps of church parishioners, provides healing and love at Mississippi church

Police: Teens arrested for shooting into house after party shut down

Teens went on armed carjacking spree, Mississippi police said

Officer-involved shooting under investigation, Mississippi agents say

Print Article