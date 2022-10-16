One dead in crash involving five vehicles on Mississippi interstate Published 5:26 am Sunday, October 16, 2022

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving five vehicles on Interstate 20 near Bovina on Friday at about 8:26 a.m.

Gary L. Bevis, 42 of Horatio, AR, was pronounced dead on the scene. The 1998 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving westbound on Interstate 20 collided with the rear of a westbound FedEx tractor-trailer driven by Angel J. Rodriguez, 59 of Ralto, CA. Neither Rodriguez nor his passenger, Alexander Carlosama of Oceanside, CA, received injuries.

The other vehicles involved in the crash were a 2021 GMC Yukon, a 2021 Mazda CX-9, and a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro. None of the occupants in the GMC Yukon nor the Mazda CX-9 received injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet Camaro was transported to Merit Health Hospital in Vicksburg with unknown injuries.