Two people found dead in early morning blaze at Mississippi residence Published 6:30 am Saturday, October 22, 2022

Two people were found dead in a Mississippi house fire early Friday morning.

At approximately 6 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, the George County Communications Center received a call about a residential fire in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive, in the Barton community of George County.

Due to extremely dry conditions and the possibility of the fire spreading, and an ongoing vehicle accident scene at the time, units from multiple districts were paged to the fire scene.

These units included: Basin, Central, and Twin Creek Volunteer Fire Departments from District Three, Movella and Agricola VFD from District Two, and a tanker truck from Northeast Jackson County Fire District was requested for mutual aid.

ASAP EMS Service and GCSO Deputies responded, as well.

When first responders arrived, they found two residents deceased in the home.

Identities of the victims are not being released pending notification of next of kin.

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting the George County Fire Investigator in this incident.