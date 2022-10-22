Two people found dead in early morning blaze at Mississippi residence

Published 6:30 am Saturday, October 22, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Two people were found dead in a Mississippi house fire early Friday morning.

At approximately 6 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, the George County Communications Center received a call about a residential fire in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive, in the Barton community of George County.

Due to extremely dry conditions and the possibility of the fire spreading, and an ongoing vehicle accident scene at the time, units from multiple districts were paged to the fire scene.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

These units included: Basin, Central, and Twin Creek Volunteer Fire Departments from District Three, Movella and Agricola VFD from District Two, and a tanker truck from Northeast Jackson County Fire District was requested for mutual aid.

ASAP EMS Service and GCSO Deputies responded, as well.

When first responders arrived, they found two residents deceased in the home.

Identities of the victims are not being released pending notification of next of kin.

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting the George County Fire Investigator in this incident.

More News

Mississippi man receives 4 years in prison for breach of US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

UPDATE: Louisiana teen found after being lost in Mississippi woods overnight, is safe

Family, friends bid farewell to Mississippi police officer killed while on duty

State historical marker approved to honor Mississippi man murdered in 1955 on courthouse lawn as he worked to help Blacks register to vote

Print Article