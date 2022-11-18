Mississippi man gets 25-year prison sentence for 2018 DUI fatal crash Published 7:04 am Friday, November 18, 2022

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for an aggravated DUI crash that killed one and injured another in 2018.

James Dakota Mooney, of Adams County, was sentenced to 25 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) with 15 years to serve and the remaining balance suspended.

In February 2018, Mooney reportedly ran a red light in Vidalia, Louisiana, and kept driving after an officer tried to make a traffic stop.

Mooney reportedly began driving recklessly, passing cars on the shoulder of the road. When Mooney approached the bridge in Vidalia that crosses the Mississippi River, the officer stopped the pursuit.

Soon after, Mooney reportedly crashed into a shuttle for a Mississippi casino, killing one man and severely injuring a woman inside the shuttle.

A reconstruction of the crash indicated that Mooney was driving over 80 miles per hour. His blood alcohol level was .09.