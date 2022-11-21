O so good — Mississippi company selected for coveted Oprah list for second year in a row.

Published 12:53 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

By Ben Hillyer

For two years in a row, a Mississippi soap company has landed on Oprah Winfrey’s annual holiday list of favorite things.

Of the 104 gift items recommended by Winfrey — a list that business owners across the world dream of making — Leisha Pickering’s soap and bath bomb company Musee Bath has made the list not one but two times.

The Madison, Mississippi, company that makes everything from makes handcrafted soaps to bath bombs and candles provides jobs for women trying to put the pieces of their lives back together after spending time in prison, treatment centers or abusive situations.

“Stedman and I love a big bar of soap. These are generously sized and inspiring, with words like kindness and hope etched into them,” Winfrey wrote on the favorite list website. “Plus, you’ll be supporting a woman-owned company that hires women in recovery, people with disabilities, and those who have lived in chronic poverty.”

Click here to see the products offered by Musee Bath. 

