US Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith checks out life behind Mississippi B-Kwik counter

Published 7:13 am Saturday, December 10, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

US Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, who represents Mississippi, took time out of her Friday afternoon to visit with employees, business owners and customers at B-Kwik on 23 East Lincoln Drive NE, Brookhaven. She also checked out a few customers as a cashier in her hometown of Brookhaven.

Hyde-Smith toured the store and received a goody bag from B-Kwik’s management team. The event was hosted by the National Association of Convenience Stores. NACS is trying to give members of congress an up-close and personal experience in the business.

The event was one of a series of In-Store events organized by NACS nationwide to offer members of Congress an up-close-and-personal look at how these vital businesses address a range of policy imperatives in America: providing a continuous source of entry-level jobs, an engine for economic growth, access to competitively priced consumer products and services for underserved areas and 80% of the motor fuels sold in the United States.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Mississippi man arrested after invading residence, firing weapon in process

Animal cruelty charges in North Mississippi spark call for shelter in Panola County

The best in 2022 Mississippi buildings and design celebrated

Mississippi sheriff drug operation nets 7 arrests, seizure of drugs and weapons

Print Article