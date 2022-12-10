US Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith checks out life behind Mississippi B-Kwik counter Published 7:13 am Saturday, December 10, 2022

US Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, who represents Mississippi, took time out of her Friday afternoon to visit with employees, business owners and customers at B-Kwik on 23 East Lincoln Drive NE, Brookhaven. She also checked out a few customers as a cashier in her hometown of Brookhaven.

Hyde-Smith toured the store and received a goody bag from B-Kwik’s management team. The event was hosted by the National Association of Convenience Stores. NACS is trying to give members of congress an up-close and personal experience in the business.

The event was one of a series of In-Store events organized by NACS nationwide to offer members of Congress an up-close-and-personal look at how these vital businesses address a range of policy imperatives in America: providing a continuous source of entry-level jobs, an engine for economic growth, access to competitively priced consumer products and services for underserved areas and 80% of the motor fuels sold in the United States.