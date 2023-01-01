Authorities working to evacuate families stranded after bridge collapse Published 5:20 am Sunday, January 1, 2023

Mississippi authorities are helping residents get out of a neighborhood after a bridge collapsed.

The Wilkinson County Emergency Management Agency said the Jackson Point Bridge in Woodville collapsed Thursday, when a truck driving across it fell through.

No one was injured, the agency said.

County officials say they’ve been working with residents on the northwest side of the Buffalo River, since the bridge serves as the main entrance to that area. Authorities are working to evacuate about 25 residents from the area.

In a statement Saturday, Wilkinson County Emergency Management Director Mattie Powell said authorities “are working quickly to get these people to their primary homes or other sheltering.”

County officials have also been working to remove the truck from the bridge.

Woodville is in the southwest corner of Mississippi, a few miles from the Louisiana border.