Mississippi Skies: Sunshine, cooler weather return today Published 6:20 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

The four National Weather Service offices covering Mississippi – Memphis, Jackson, New Orleans, and Mobile – will certainly have a busy day surveying storm reports. After two days of storms, there were severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings across the state. We’ll have a breakdown of confirmed damaged when it becomes available.

Today will be much nicer in the Magnolia State with cool, dry air and plenty of sunshine. The nice weather should last through Saturday.

North Mississippi

Sunny and cool with a slight breeze and a high in the upper 50s. Clear and cool tonight with a high in the upper 30s.

Central Mississippi

Pleasant and sunny with a high in the upper 60s. Tonight, clear and 43.

South Mississippi

Brilliant sunshine and warm with highs near 72. Clear and cool tonight with a low near 45.

Gulf Coast

Clouds early with a slight chance of a lingering shower. Becoming sunny and breezy with a high of 74. Clear and cool tonight with a low near 46.