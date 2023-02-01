Police seeking driver who dragged a pregnant horse to death along Mississippi highway Published 6:40 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Law enforcement officials are seeking a driver who dragged a pregnant horse to death along a rural Mississippi highway.

The Prentiss Headlight reports that the horse was found dead on Highway 13 North just outside of Prentiss in Jefferson Davis County late Friday afternoon.

A call came into the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department late Friday reporting a dead horse on the side of the highway just north of Shivers Booth Road in the Slater Flats area.

Once deputies arrived they found the horse has been dragged to her death. The Mississippi State Highway Department buried the animals.

Law enforcement officials believe the trailer floor was rotten and the horse fell through as the vehicle continued down the highway.

Rotten boards were found with the horse at the scene.

A witness came forward and reported that they had seen a vehicle/trailer with a horse dragging underneath the trailer.

They also reported a second horse was tied to the back of the trailer and being pulled from behind. The second horse has not been located.

Law enforcement officers are investigating the incident and do not believe it was an accident. Possible charges are forthcoming.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department at 601-792-5169.

The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department is being assisted by the Prentiss Police Department.