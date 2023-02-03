Former United Kingdom Prime Minister to be guest for Mississippi State program Published 1:10 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

Former United Kingdom Prime Minister David Cameron will soon be added the prestigious list of world leaders who has stepped onto the Mississippi State University campus to discuss a variety of global issues with the Starkville audience.

Cameron will be the guest speaker for the university’s Global Lecture Series, sponsored by the Mississippi State University Student Association.

Cameron will speak at 6 p.m., Feb. 7, 2023, in the Bettersworth Auditorium in Lee Hall on the Starkville campus.

The event is free, but tickets must be reserved online at msstate.universitytickets.com. Click “get tickets” for the “Global Lecture Series.” The tickets are first-come, first-served, and the auditorium seats about 1,000.

In the past, the series has welcomed such prominent figures as former U.S. Secretaries of State Condoleezza Rice and Colin Powell. The series was formed to addresses leadership in politics, economics, security, culture and more on a global scale.

Student Association president Kennedy Guest told the Columbus Dispatch newspaper that the organization wanted to invite a leader from the world’s G-7 countries.

Cameron served as the U.K. prime minister from 2010-16.

After Cameron speaks, there will be a question and answer session moderated by Sid Salter, MSU’s chief communications officer.