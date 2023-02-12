Mississippi trooper discovers 40 pounds of narcotics during traffic stop interstate Published 6:10 am Sunday, February 12, 2023

Officials from the Mississippi Highway Patrol posted a picture of squad car covered in drug seized during a drug bust on the interstate.

According to the Twitter post, a Mississippi State Trooper made a traffic stop on a Dodge Journey on I-22 this week.

During the traffic stop, the Trooper found 40 pounds of illegal narcotics.

“We are thankful for the hard work of all law enforcement officers in Mississippi who keep our citizens safe!” the post said.

…..