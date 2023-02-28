Mississippi woman arrested in domestic stabbing incident Published 5:50 am Tuesday, February 28, 2023

A Mississippi woman has been arrested after she reportedly stabbed a man at an Oxford residence.

Lauren Jill Graves, 42, of Oxford, was arrested by Oxford Police on a charge of Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault.

The arrest resulted from an investigation of an incident on Pinecrest Drive.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, at approximately 7:43 AM, the Oxford Police Department responded to reports of an adult male with a life-threatening puncture wound.

The male victim Police was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Graves was taken into custody to the Lafayette County Detention Center. Her bond was set at $25,000.