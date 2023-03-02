Mississippi Skies: More severe weather possible across the state today Published 1:30 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

Things got a bit rocky in northern Mississippi last night, but the rest of the state could join into the severe weather activity today. A strong cold front is moving through the region, sparking severe thunderstorms and tornadoes across several states. The worst of the weather is expected west of us, but just about all of us have at least some threat of severe storms today and tonight.

For the exact risk covering a particular area, see the attached graphic. All modes of severe weather including damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes are possible in Levels 1, 2, and 3.

North Mississippi

Showers and storms with a high near 74. A couple storms may be severe. Tonight, more rain with severe thunderstorms possible. Low of 56.

Central Mississippi

Showers and thunderstorms with some possibly severe. High of 78. More storms tonight with severe weather possible. Low of 60.

South Mississippi

A slight chance of rain today with a thunderstorm or two possible. High of 82. Tonight, storms become more numerous with some possibly severe. Low of 64.

Gulf Coast

Partly sunny with a high of 79. Showers and thunderstorms tonight with a low near 71.