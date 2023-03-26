Mississippi Skies: Strongest Friday tornado classified EF-4; state bracing for more severe weather Published 1:30 am Sunday, March 26, 2023

A preliminary survey of the Rolling Fork tornado by the National Weather Service has found up to EF-4 damage from Friday night. Surveys will continue along the path over the next few days.

As people across the swath of destruction begin to recover and mourn lost family and friends, people across the state are bracing for two more rounds of potential severe weather early this morning and again later today.

For the threat ending early this morning, a Level 1 risk covers a line from Brookhaven to Magee to Meridian and continues south through Laurel, Hattiesburg, and towards the Gulf Coast. Isolated severe storms are possible with damaging winds, hail, and the possibility of a tornado or two.

Forecasters in Jackson, New Orleans, and Mobile are more concerned about the later risk, beginning about 2 p.m. and continuing overnight for southern areas.

A Level 3 risk stretches from Vicksburg to Jackson to north of Meridian and includes Natchez, Brookhaven, Magee, Laurel, and Hattiesburg. According to the Storm Prediction Center, severe storms are likely with damaging winds up to 70 miles per hour, extremely large hail, and tornadoes possible.

A thin Level 2 risk area stretches from just north of Vicksburg to Madison and Philadelphia. Severe storms are possible with damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour, damaging hail, and a tornado or two.

A Level 1 goes from the Mississippi Delta to eastern Mississippi and includes Yazoo City, Eupora, Starkville, and Columbus. Isolated severe storms are possible with damaging winds, hail, and a tornado or two.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 77. A slight chance of showers with a low of 50.

Central Mississippi

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon with a high of 79. Tonight, rain and thunderstorms. An isolated severe storm is possible. Low of 57.

South Mississippi

Showers and thunderstorms. Severe storms are likely. High of 77. Showers and thunderstorms continue tonight with some possibly severe. Low of 63.

Gulf Coast

Showers and thunderstorms possible, especially later in the day. High of 81. Showers and thunderstorms continue tonight. Low of 68.